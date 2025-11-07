Turkey issues arrest warrant against Netanyahu for genocide in Gaza

Turkish court issues arrest warrants for Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and several of his ministers on for genocide committed in the Gaza Strip © POOL / AFP

A Turkish court has issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and several of his ministers on charges of genocide and crimes against humanity in Gaza, the Istanbul Prosecutor’s Office announced on Friday.

The warrants target 37 individuals, although a complete list has not been released.

Those listed include Israeli Defence Minister Yisrael Katz, National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, and Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir.

They are accused of committing “genocide and crimes against humanity, perpetrated systematically" in the Gaza Strip.

The court also highlighted an attack in March on the Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital in Gaza, which Israel claimed was being used as a base by Hamas.

Turkey has been a vocal critic of Israel’s actions in Gaza and previously joined South Africa’s genocide case at the International Court of Justice.

A ceasefire has been in place in Gaza since 10 October.