Belgian tourist dies after accident with pick-up truck in Argentina

Credit: Argentina Fire Department

A 73-year-old Belgian tourist died in the region of Patagonia in southern Argentina after his pickup truck overturned. His wife (52) was also injured and taken to the hospital.

The accident occurred last Sunday on the Ruta Nacional 40, the longest road in South America at over 5,000 kilometres (which is very popular with adventure tourists), at about 70 km north of the village of Gobernadores Gregores, local newspaper Patagonia Nexo reports.

According to emergency services, the Belgian couple's Toyota jeep overturned several times. The man died at the scene, and his wife sustained serious leg injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

The police are investigating to determine the cause of the accident.