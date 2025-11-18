Spanish Prime Minister promises Kyiv €615-million aid package

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) give a joint press conference at the Moncloa Palace in Madrid on November 18, 2025. Pierre-Philippe MARCOU / AFP

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has announced a new aid package worth €615 million for Ukraine to support its fight against Russia.

The aid will be available starting next month, Sánchez stated at a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Madrid.

Of the total amount, €100 million is allocated for Spain’s contribution to the PURL initiative, which focuses on supplying US weapons and ammunition to Ukraine.

This package is part of an existing bilateral security agreement with Ukraine that commits Spain to providing €1 billion in military aid each year.

Additionally, €202 million will be earmarked for Ukraine’s reconstruction, prioritising energy, water, and transport, Sánchez specified. Spanish companies are set to participate in these rebuilding efforts.

The two leaders also signed other agreements, including one to counter Russian propaganda, according to the Spanish government. Sánchez reaffirmed Spain’s unwavering support for Ukraine, vowing to sustain aid until a just and lasting peace is achieved and Ukraine is able to join the EU.

Zelenskyy expressed his gratitude to Sánchez and emphasised the vital role of unity and international cooperation in ending the war.

Before visiting Spain, Zelenskyy met French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris, where they agreed on the acquisition by Ukraine of up to 100 French fighter jets over the coming years.

His next stop is Turkey, where he is expected to attempt to obtain the revival of peace talks with Russia.