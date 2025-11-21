Shrinking donations force Red Cross to cut budget, jobs

International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) President Mirjana Spoljaric. Credit: Belga

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) will cut its 2026 budget by 17% due to declining donations, even as the number of conflicts around the world continues to rise.

In a statement released on its website, the humanitarian organisation revealed that the budget cuts will result in the loss of around 2,900 full-time positions.

ICRC President Mirjana Spoljaric called the situation a “dangerous convergence of escalating armed conflicts, significant reductions in humanitarian funding, and a systemic tolerance for severe violations of international humanitarian law.”

She explained that the financial constraints have forced the ICRC to make tough decisions in order to ensure that critical humanitarian aid can still reach those most in need.

Spoljaric urged nations to prioritise conflict prevention and allocate more of their own resources to provide support in war zones.

Despite the budget reductions, the ICRC emphasised its continued commitment to protecting and assisting people affected by armed conflicts.

The organisation says it will focus its aid efforts on areas such as Sudan, the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, Ukraine, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.