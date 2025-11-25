Jakarta bans consumption of dog and cat meat

Credit: Canva

The consumption and sale of dog meat, cat meat, and meat from other animals that can carry rabies will soon be banned in Jakarta, Indonesia’s capital, the city’s governor said on Tuesday.

The ban will apply to both live animals and meat products, including raw and processed food, the governor explained.

A document reviewed by AFP journalists indicates that the prohibition will take effect within six months.

Indonesia is one of the few countries where the sale of dog and cat meat is permitted. Dog meat is still considered a delicacy in certain communities.

Similar bans have been introduced in recent years in South Korea, Taiwan, and the Chinese city of Shenzhen.