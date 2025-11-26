Trump excludes South Africa from next year's G20 summit in Miami

US President Donald Trump. Credit: Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Belga

US President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that South Africa will not be invited to the G20 summit in Miami next year, escalating tensions between the two countries.

Trump claimed on his social media platform Truth Social that South Africa has shown the world it is not a country worthy of membership in anything, reiterating claims of alleged persecution of white South African farmers.

The announcement follows Trump’s decision to skip the recent G20 summit held in Johannesburg, which took place without any official participation from the United States.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa refused to formally hand over the G20 presidency to the United States as tradition dictates, increasing diplomatic friction between the nations.

Since his return to office, Trump has repeatedly targeted South Africa, accusing its government of permitting what he has described as a “genocide” against Afrikaners, descendants of early European settlers, an allegation that has been widely refuted.

In May, during a meeting at the White House, Trump reportedly confronted Ramaphosa with an error-filled video aiming to substantiate his claims, which South Africa has categorically denied.

The upcoming G20 summit is scheduled for December 2026 and will be hosted at the Trump National Doral Miami golf resort in Florida, a property owned by Trump’s family.