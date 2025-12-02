More than 1,000 dead in Asia after devastating floods

This handout satellite image by Vantor received on December 2, 2025 shows flooded fields in Hat Yai, Thailand's southern Songkhla province on November 29, 2025. Credit: Belga / AFP

The death toll in the floods and landslides which have devastated large parts of south-east Asia keeps rising.

Rescue workers and military personnel were busy on Monday clearing roads and providing assistance to the people of Sri Lanka and Indonesia, affected by floods that have caused more than 1,000 deaths and left several hundred people missing in four Asian countries in recent days.

A cyclone in Sri Lanka and an exceptional storm in Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia, particularly on the large island of Sumatra, caused torrential rains in the region, which was already in the middle of the monsoon season.

At least 410 people have died and nearly 1.5 million have been affected by floods and landslides in Sri Lanka last week, according to the Disaster Management Centre (DMC).

As of Tuesday, 336 individuals remain missing, the agency reported.

Authorities have described the disaster as the worst to hit the South Asian island nation since the 2004 tsunami.

Due to these torrential rains, at least 176 people have died in southern Thailand. Across the border in Malaysia, where heavy rains have also flooded large areas of land in the state of Perlis, two people have died.

The death toll from the floods and landslides that hit the large Indonesian island of Sumatra now stands at 631, with one million people displaced, according to figures released on Tuesday by the National Disaster Management Agency.

In addition, 472 people are still missing and 2,600 have been injured in three provinces on the island located west of the archipelago, the agency said.

According to the agency, more than 3.3 million people have been affected by the floods and one million have been evacuated and are being housed in temporary shelters.

