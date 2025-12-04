Washington approves $2.68-billion deal to sell bombs to Canada

Boeing headquarters in Chicago. Companies like Boeing and RTX Corp. stand to be among the main beneficiaries of a multimillion-dollar agreement to supply Canada with US bombs. © Wikimedia Commons.

The United States has approved a $2.68-billion deal to sell bombs to Canada, despite ongoing tensions between the two neighbours.

The arms deal includes up to 3,414 BLU-111 bombs weighing 225 kilogrammes each, more than 3,100 GBU-39 precision-guided bombs for targeting fixed installations, and additional penetrating warheads, according to a State Department notification sent to Congress.

The State Department stated that the contract would strengthen the military capabilities of a NATO ally and enhance Canada’s credible defence capacity to deter aggression in the region.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney had announced in June that his country would allocate 2% of its GDP to defence spending this year, meeting NATO’s target ahead of schedule, due to rising global threats.

Carney also stated Canada’s intention to reduce its military reliance on the United States, citing the significant consequences of recent shifts in US foreign policy.

Since returning to office, former President Donald Trump has frequently criticised Canada, suggesting that it should become the 51st US state, while imposing tariffs that have fuelled a trade war between the two nations.

The new deal’s main beneficiaries are aerospace and defence companies Boeing and RTX Corporation.