US Supreme Court to determine whether Trump may restrict birthright citizenship

US Supreme Court Chief Justice John G. Roberts. © Wikimedia Commons

The US Supreme Court is to rule on the constitutionality of President Donald Trump’s plan to restrict birthright citizenship.

The court agreed on Friday to review the case at the request of the US government.

Trump wants to end the longstanding principle that children born on US soil automatically acquire US citizenship.

For over 150 years, this automatic right has been grounded in the 14th Amendment of the US Constitution.

Under Trump’s proposed decree, this birthright would only apply to children with at least one parent who is a US citizen or permanent resident.

The president issued the decree immediately after his return to the White House, but lower courts have blocked its enforcement due to legal concerns.

By bringing the case to the Supreme Court, the administration aims to settle the controversy.

In June, the Supreme Court limited federal judges’ powers to suspend presidential measures nationwide, but it has not yet ruled directly on the substance of this case.

Since resuming office, Trump has frequently used executive orders to push through policies.

The court, where conservatives hold a 6-to-3 majority, has so far largely avoided direct clashes with the White House.