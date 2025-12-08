Seventeen migrants found dead on boat off Crete, 15 missing

Greek coastguard station on the island of Thassos. © Wikimedia Commons.

Seventeen migrants were found dead on a boat near the Greek island of Crete on Saturday, while 15 others are reported missing, according to the Greek coastguard.

According to two survivors, the missing individuals fell into the sea.

Search and rescue operations led by the Greek harbour police are currently underway in a bid to locate them.

The migrants, mostly from Sudan and Egypt, were on a damaged boat that had taken in water and was partially deflated.

The boat, carrying 34 people, left Tobruk in Libya on Wednesday, according to Greek port authorities.

Its motor reportedly stopped functioning on Thursday, leaving the vessel adrift for two days during severe weather, with heavy rains affecting Crete and much of Greece.