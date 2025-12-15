Dutch national injured in Bondi beach shooting

Flowers are pictured near the scene of the Bondi Beach shooting in Sydney, Australia, Monday 15 December 2025. Credit: Belga/Wout Renders

A Dutch national was injured in an attack on a Jewish festival at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, on Sunday, according to a spokesperson for the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The individual holds dual nationality, but the second nationality has not been disclosed.

Authorities in The Hague have been in contact with the victim, who is reported to be out of danger. The ministry has offered assistance if needed, though no request for support has been made so far.

The attack occurred on Sunday, during a celebration of Hanukkah, killing fifteen people. The perpetrators were a 24-year-old man and his 50-year-old father. The older attacker also died in the incident.

