President Zelenskyy reports 'productive' talks with US envoys

Bundestag Speaker Julia Kloeckner welcomes Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at his arrival at the Bundestag in Berlin on 15 December 2025. © POOL / AFP

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he held “not easy, but productive” talks in Berlin with US envoys regarding a possible resolution to the conflict with Russia.

Speaking on Tuesday at a German-Ukrainian economic forum, Mr Zelenskyy described the conversations as detailed and productive while acknowledging their challenges.

A senior US official, speaking anonymously in a call with journalists, characterised the talks held on Sunday and Monday as “really, really positive.”

The US envoys had nearly eight hours of discussions over two days with President Zelenskyy, according to the official, who expressed hope for progress towards peace.

The proposed agreement includes “very strong security guarantees” comparable to NATO standards, and the US believes Russia might accept the terms, according to the US official.

On Sunday and Monday, Mr Zelenskyy and Ukrainian negotiator Rustem Umerov met in Berlin with US envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, son-in-law of US President Donald Trump, to explore a compromise for ending the conflict.

Discussions focused on the contested Donbass region in eastern Ukraine, and conditions for a ceasefire with Russia, with a view to halting the fighting in Ukraine.