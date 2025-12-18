Trump's social media group merges with nuclear fusion company

US President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn upon arrival at the White House in Washington, DC. Credit: Belga/AFP/Allison Robbert

Trump Media & Technology Group, owned by the family of US President Donald Trump, is set to merge with TAE Technologies, a pioneer in nuclear fusion, in a deal valuing the new entity at $6 billion (€5.11 billion).

The merger is expected to be completed by mid-2026, pending approvals from shareholders and regulators.

The combined company plans to begin construction next year on an industrial-scale nuclear fusion power plant, aiming to produce 50MW of energy to support the computational needs of artificial intelligence.

TAE Technologies has previously built five nuclear fusion reactors and secured over $1.3 billion in funding from investors, including Google, Chevron, and Goldman Sachs.

Unlike nuclear fission, which powers current nuclear plants, nuclear fusion produces minimal radioactive waste and carries no risk of meltdown. However, commercial fusion power is not yet available.

US President Donald Trump owns slightly over 50% of Trump Media’s shares, currently in a trust managed by his eldest son, Donald Jr.

With both companies receiving roughly half of the new entity’s shares, Trump is set to become a major shareholder in the energy company.

