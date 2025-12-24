India sends its heaviest satellite into orbit

Credit: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) / AFP

India successfully launched its heaviest satellite into orbit on Wednesday, marking a significant milestone in its space programme.

The communications satellite, AST SpaceMobile, weighs 6.1 tonnes and was deployed into low Earth orbit by the LVM3-M6 rocket, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) confirmed.

India says it is “the heaviest payload launched from Indian soil.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the achievement, calling it an “important step forward” for India’s ambitions in the global space industry.

India is aiming for its first crewed space flight in 2027 and hopes to land an astronaut on the Moon by 2040, underscoring its growing aspirations in space exploration.

Earlier this month, the agency launched another communications satellite, CMS-03, weighing 4.4 tonnes.

For such missions, ISRO employs modified versions of rockets, including the one used for its unmanned lunar mission in August 2023.

Over the past decade, India has advanced its space programme rapidly, delivering feats comparable to major spacefaring nations but at substantially reduced costs.