European leaders will meet next week to discuss Ukraine, says Poland

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) meets with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk as during a visit to Poland in January 2025. Credit: Belga via AFP

European leaders will meet on Tuesday to discuss the ongoing situation in Ukraine, a Polish government spokesperson has announced.

At 11:00 am local time, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk will take part in a new round of discussions among European leaders regarding Ukraine, government spokesman Adam Szlapka stated via the platform X, offering no further details.

This meeting is expected to be part of a series of intense diplomatic efforts ongoing since November to halt the most deadly conflict in Europe since the Second World War.

On Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and negotiators from Kyiv held a phone conversation with US envoy Steve Witkoff. This followed Zelensky’s discussions with US President Donald Trump and subsequent contacts with European leaders.

