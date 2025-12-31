Eurostar services resume after channel tunnel power failure

Credit: Belga/Jasper Jacobs

Eurostar services resumed on Wednesday following a power failure in the Channel Tunnel on Tuesday afternoon, compounded by overnight issues affecting rail infrastructure, the company said on its website.

"We are planning to operate all our services today, but the knock-on effects of the incidents mean there may still be delays and possible last-minute cancellations,” Eurostar stated.

After several hours of technical problems in the Channel Tunnel, rail traffic for both LeShuttle and Eurostar is gradually resuming.

Passengers are, however, advised to expect significant delays, as only one of the two tunnel tracks is currently operational.

Eurostar continues to recommend postponing travel where possible.

According to tunnel operator Getlink, normal rail operations are not expected to be fully restored until later tonight.

Related News