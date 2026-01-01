Two teenagers die in fireworks-related accidents in Germany

Both victims sustained fatal injuries to the face in separate incidents. Credit: Jonas Augustin/Unsplash

Two 18-year-olds lost their lives in Bielefeld, Germany, on New Year’s Eve due to accidents involving fireworks, police confirmed.

Both victims sustained fatal injuries to the face in separate incidents.

The first accident occurred in the Baumheide district, where the young man died at the scene. The second incident took place in Brake, with the victim passing away in hospital. In both cases, the fireworks were reportedly homemade.

Elsewhere in Germany, additional accidents were reported. In Reddelich, near Rostock, a 23-year-old man lost his left hand. In Berlin, five people were hospitalised with injuries caused by fireworks, two of them seriously. In Leipzig, a 16-year-old girl lost one finger and part of another.

In Germany, private individuals are permitted to use fireworks only on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

