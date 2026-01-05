Eva Schloss, Auschwitz survivor and half-sister of Anne Frank, dies aged 96

Eva Schloss, the step-sister of Anne Frank and Honorary President of the Anne Frank Trust UK, takes part in a candle lighting ceremony during a reception to mark Holocaust Memorial Day 2022. Credit: Chris Jackson/AFP via Belga

Eva Schloss, Holocaust survivor and stepsister of Anne Frank, died on Saturday in London aged 96, her foundation has announced.

Her family expressed their deep sorrow on Sunday, describing her as a “remarkable woman, Auschwitz survivor, dedicated educator of the Holocaust, tireless in her efforts for remembrance, understanding, and peace”.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla, patron of the Anne Frank UK foundation, recalled their admiration for Schloss and referred to a special moment dancing with her at a London event in 2022.

Eva Schloss co-founded the Anne Frank UK organisation in 1990, aiming to educate young people about the Holocaust and combat prejudice.

Born Eva Geiringer in Austria in 1929, she was a teenager when the Nazis invaded her country.

Her Jewish family initially fled to Belgium and later settled in Amsterdam, Netherlands, across the street from Anne Frank’s family.

Eva and Anne, both the same age, often played together as children.

In 1942, both families went into hiding to escape Nazi persecution. In 1944, Eva’s family was betrayed to the Nazis and was captured on her 15th birthday.

They were deported to the Auschwitz extermination camp in May 1944, where Eva remained in contact with her mother but was separated from her father and brother, who both perished.

Following liberation in 1945, Eva moved to London to pursue her studies. There, she met and married Zvi Schloss.

Her mother returned to Amsterdam and later married Otto Frank, Anne Frank’s father, who was also widowed after surviving Auschwitz.

Eva and Zvi had three daughters and obtained British citizenship. In 2021, aged 92, Schloss regained her Austrian citizenship.

Eva Schloss authored several books and shared her Holocaust experiences globally. In 2013, King Charles III - then Prince of Wales - honoured her by appointing her a Member of the Order of the British Empire.

