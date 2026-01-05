'Wrong and disrespectful': Greenland denounces renewed US threats to annex island

Greenland's capital, Nuuk. Donald Trump's designs on the autonomous Danish territory have pushed it to the centre of global attention.Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Greenland’s prime minister has firmly rejected US President Donald Trump’s renewed threats to “take action” to annex the Arctic island.

In an Instagram post published late on Sunday night, Jens Frederik Nielsen called for an end to pressure and speculation, stating that any dialogue must respect international law. He emphasised Greenland’s openness to discussions through appropriate channels.

Speaking to journalists aboard Air Force One on Sunday, Donald Trump said that the US needs Greenland for national security purposes. He claimed Denmark is incapable of handling the island and said the US would “take action” regarding Greenland within two months. Trump also suggested further discussions about Greenland could take place within 20 days.

Nielsen responded by saying: "The immediate and repeated rhetoric from the United States is completely and utterly unacceptable. When the President of the United States talks about 'we need Greenland' and links us to Venezuela and military intervention, it is not just wrong. It is disrespectful.

"Our country is not an object in great power rhetoric. We are a people. A country. A democracy. That must be respected. Especially by close and loyal friends. We are part of NATO and we are fully aware of our country's strategic location. In this regard, a respectful and loyal relationship with the United States is very important.

"It has been that way for decades. We are open to talks. But it must be through the right channels and in respect of international law. And the right channels are not random and disrespectful posts on social media."

Greenland, a vast Arctic territory with a population of 57,000, is an autonomous part of Denmark. The island is known for its untapped mineral resources and strategic location. The US currently operates a military base there and maintained several bases during the Cold War.

Last month, Trump expressed concerns about Russian and Chinese ships operating near Greenland’s coastlines.

Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen strongly criticised Trump’s remarks on Sunday evening. She urged the US to stop threatening a long-standing ally and a territory that has “clearly stated it is not for sale,” calling any suggestion of a US takeover “utterly absurd.”

In January 2025, 85% of Greenland’s residents said they opposed becoming part of the United States.

