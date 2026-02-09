US set to hand over command of two NATO headquarters to Europeans

The two so-called operational headquarters in Italy and the US each handle the defence of a portion of the NATO area. The one in Naples covers the southern flank, while the one in Norfolk covers the northern flank. A third nerve centre in Brunssum, the Netherlands, oversees the defence of the central area.

Norfolk, Naples, and Brunssum are led by the highest NATO commander, Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR), at Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE) in Mons.

It is still unclear who will succeed the two departing admirals in Norfolk and Naples. The NATO headquarters in Brunssum has been led by either a German or an Italian for years.

The US wants the SACEUR role to remain in American hands, according to La Lettre. After President Donald Trump took office, the United States considered relinquishing this important post, arguing that Europe would have to shoulder more of its own defence. However, the US ultimately nominated an American. Sources told La Lettre this position will remain unchanged.

The US is also reportedly considering taking over command of NATO’s naval headquarters. MARCOM, just outside London, is currently headed by a British officer.

The Trump administration has long warned that European NATO allies must provide for their own defence, with the exception of nuclear weapons. Here and there, Europe’s great postwar patron is already putting his words into action. For example, the US is gradually withdrawing troops and personnel from Europe.

