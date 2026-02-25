Trump breaks record for longest State of the Union address

US President Donald Trump delivers the first State of the Union address of his second term to a joint session of Congress in the House Chamber of the United States Capitol in Washington, DC, on February 24, 2026. Credit: Kenny Holston/Pool/Via Belga

United States President Donald Trump delivered the longest State of the Union speech in history on Tuesday.

In his address, Trump highlighted the achievements of his first year in office on both domestic and international fronts. He declared that the United States is “greater, stronger, and wealthier than ever before” and promised that “the best is yet to come.”

As expected, Trump heavily criticised his political opponent, Democrat Joe Biden. He claimed that under his leadership, US borders are secure, inflation is falling, and the economy is thriving compared to the state of the nation under Biden. He also accused Democrats of causing an increase in living costs, while boasting of reduced prices for eggs, steak, and other food items.

Trump expressed disappointment with the Supreme Court’s recent ruling to strike down significant portions of his tariffs, calling the decision “very regrettable.” This criticism was more restrained than his earlier remarks, where he accused the court of bowing to “foreign influences” and labelled the judges “idiots” and “puppets” of the “radical left.”

Briefly addressing domestic affairs, Trump mentioned Minneapolis, where two citizens were fatally shot by immigration enforcement officers in recent months. He alleged the city is linked to a $19 billion fraud scheme and claimed corruption is even worse in states like California, Massachusetts, and Maine.

He announced that Vice President JD Vance will lead a campaign against corruption, which he suggested could potentially balance the national budget.

Trump then shifted to foreign policy, saying he ended eight conflicts and vowed that Iran would never acquire nuclear weapons. He offered praise for Venezuela, calling the nation “a new friend and partner.”

During his speech, Trump highlighted several individuals, including Erika Kirk, widow of far-right activist Charlie Kirk, who was murdered last September. He also mentioned the US men’s Olympic hockey team, which won gold in Milan.

Notably absent from the speech were mentions of the Greenland negotiations or the Epstein scandal.

Trump spoke for a record-breaking one hour and 47 minutes, surpassing his previous year’s speech, which lasted one hour and 40 minutes.

Dozens of Democratic lawmakers boycotted the speech, with some leaving mid-address. Texas Congressman Al Green was forcibly removed after holding up a sign reading “Black people are not monkeys,” referencing a controversial video Trump previously posted depicting Barack and Michelle Obama as primates.

