José Antonio Kast sworn in as Chile's new president

By  The Brussels Times with Belga
Chile's President-elect Jose Antonio Kast arrives for the inauguration ceremony of Chile's new President at the National Congress in Valparaiso, Chile on 11 March 2026. ©TORRES / AFP

Ultraconservative lawyer José Antonio Kast was sworn in as Chile’s president on Wednesday, becoming the country’s most right-wing leader since the military dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet.

The inauguration took place during a formal ceremony at the Parliament in Valparaíso, located 110 km from Santiago.

Kast, a far-right politician, succeeds left-wing President Gabriel Boric. He won the presidential election, held on 14 December 2025, by a significant margin, obtaining 58.2% of the votes to Boric’s 41.8%.

His campaign focused on pledges to eradicate crime, combat irregular immigration and revive Chile’s economy.

