José Antonio Kast sworn in as Chile's new president

Ultraconservative lawyer José Antonio Kast was sworn in as Chile’s president on Wednesday, becoming the country’s most right-wing leader since the military dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet.
The inauguration took place during a formal ceremony at the Parliament in Valparaíso, located 110 km from Santiago.
Kast, a far-right politician, succeeds left-wing President Gabriel Boric. He won the presidential election, held on 14 December 2025, by a significant margin, obtaining 58.2% of the votes to Boric’s 41.8%.
His campaign focused on pledges to eradicate crime, combat irregular immigration and revive Chile’s economy.