Vatican study group calls for broader access to leadership positions for women

Pope Leo XIV approved study group document calling for greater access to leadership positions for women. © Belga / Catholic Press Photo

A Vatican study group has called for broader access to leadership positions for Catholic women worldwide, while urging action against persistent patterns of clericalism and machismo within the Church.

In its final report, the synodal study group emphasised that cultural and institutional barriers to women’s participation in church life must be addressed honestly.

Vatican observers noted the report’s candid tone, describing it as rare for a Vatican document. The report was published with the approval of Pope Leo XIV.

The issue of women’s roles within the Church was initially discussed during the global synod hosted by Pope Francis. The Pope removed certain sensitive topics, including the question of women’s access to the diaconate, from synod dialogues and assigned them to separate study groups.

A separate commission focusing specifically on the possibility of female deacons later issued its own report, concluding that women should not be admitted to the diaconate “at this time”.

The study group’s report highlighted the need to move beyond traditional views of women centred solely around motherhood or caregiving.

Such views, it argued, leave limited space for other equally vital female contributions to the Church’s mission.