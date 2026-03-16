USA: Multiple flights scrapped due to extreme weather

A snowstorm in the USA in January 2026. © Wikimedia Commons

Thousands of flights have been cancelled in the United States following forecasts of extreme weather - from snowstorms to tornados and from heatwaves to drought-induced wildfires.

The National Weather Service (NWS) reports that nearly 200 million persons, about 60% of the population, are currently under weather advisories.

In the west, the states of Arizona and California are bracing for extreme heat, while Texas is on high alert for wildfire risks due to drought conditions.

In the north, a severe snowstorm is sweeping through states such as such as Illinois, Michigan, and Wisconsin.

For their part, the eastern seaboard states are set to experience strong winds, with the NWS warning of possible tornadoes.

Hawai’i faced heavy rainfall and flooding over the weekend, but current warnings for the islands focus on strong winds.

The extreme weather has already disrupted travel, resulting in the cancellation of over 4,500 flights.