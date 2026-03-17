Ukraine deploys drone experts to the Middle East

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks to members of the UK Parliament in London. © PRU / AFP

Ukraine has deployed 201 drone experts to the Middle East to help allies in intercepting Iranian drones, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on Tuesday in London.

Speaking at the UK Parliament, Zelenskyy revealed that 201 Ukrainian military experts were already stationed in the Middle East and Gulf region, with an additional 34 ready for deployment.

The specialists are equipped to help counter Iranian Shahed drones, which are also being used by Russia to carry out daily strikes on Ukraine.

Zelenskyy mentioned that Ukrainian teams were currently operating in the UAE, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia, with more en route to Kuwait. He stressed that Ukraine aimed to prevent Iran’s “campaign of terror” against its neighbours.

The deployment follows requests from allies, including the United States, according to Zelenskyy, who said Ukraine was willing to establish drone-related agreements with interested countries.

Highlighting the strong ties between Russia and Iran, the Ukrainian president said the two regimes were “brothers in hatred.”

They collaborate closely in arms development, making the situation around Iran directly relevant to Ukraine, he added.