Irish Prime Minister stands up politely but firmly to Trump

US President Donald Trump speaks during a Friends of Ireland luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on 17 March 2026. © Jim WATSON / AFP

Ireland's Micheál Martin engaged in a courteous but firm exchange with Donald Trump on issues such as the Iran war and immigration, at a meeting on Tuesday in the White House.

The annual St. Patrick’s Day meeting, a tradition between the U.S. President and the Irish Taoiseach, took place amid the usual celebratory atmosphere, with the White House fountains dyed green for the occasion.

Unlike the tense Oval Office encounter between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in February 2025, which escalated into a heated confrontation, Tuesday's meeting remained civil.

Trump waxes frustrated on Europe, Martin conciliatory

Prime Minister Martin, presenting the customary gift of a bowl of shamrocks, struck a diplomatic tone when Trump criticised NATO. “I’m sure European leaders and the US administration will engage, and hopefully, we can get a landing zone,” he said.

The US President, wearing a green tie in honour of the occasion, expressed frustration over Europe’s refusal to assist Washington in securing the Strait of Hormuz.

In a moment of visible tension, Trump silenced reporters to address Martin directly, saying, “I agree with everything you’re saying, but we helped with Ukraine, and they [the Europeans] don’t help with Iran.”

Martin corrects Trump on Churchill

Trump then launched into his usual criticisms of Europe, warning of its decline due to immigration and energy transition policies. Micheál Martin, maintaining a calm demeanour, countered that Europe remains “a very good place to live.”

He also refuted claims of an “invasion” of Europe, advocating for “robust and fair” immigration policies.

During the meeting, Martin gently corrected Trump when he praised Winston Churchill, whose Oval Office bust was prominently displayed. “In Ireland, the perspective was somewhat different,” Martin noted with a smile, referencing Churchill’s contentious legacy in his country.

“He created his own share of difficulties for us,” he remarked, "but, that said, he was a great wartime hero."

... and defends Keir Starmer

Despite the historical tensions that have existed between Ireland and Britain, the Taoiseach defended Keir Starmer after Trump criticised the UK Prime Minister for refusing to support the U.S./Israeli offensive against Iran.

"Keir Starmer has done a lot to reset the British-Irish relationship," the Irish Prime Minister said. "I just want to put that on record."

"I do believe he is an earnest and sound person whom you have the capacity to get along with," he told Trump.

'He's lucky I exist...'

Questioned about Irish President Catherine Connolly’s condemnation of the war against Iran, Trump seemed unaware that the largely ceremonial role is currently held by a woman.

“Listen, he’s (sic) lucky I exist,” Trump said, apparently assuming the Irish president was male.