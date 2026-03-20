UK approves the use of its bases for US strikes against Iran

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer at a press conference at No. 10 Downing Street. 15 March 2025. © Belga / AFP

The United Kingdom has approved the use of its military bases by the United States for carrying out strikes on Iranian targets in the Strait of Hormuz, the BBC reported on Friday.

Previously, Downing Street had authorised US forces to use British bases for operations aimed at preventing Iran from launching missiles that could endanger British lives or interests.

On Friday, the British government decided to expand this authorisation to include the protection of ships navigating the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

A government statement clarified that the agreement now encompasses US defence operations targeting missile installations and capabilities used to attack vessels in the region, as part of collective self-defence in the area.

However, the UK will not take part directly in the attacks. Downing Street stressed that the principles guiding Britain’s approach to the conflict remain unchanged.

A government spokesperson said ministers continue to stress the urgent need for de-escalation and a swift resolution to the war.

US President Donald Trump had criticised UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer for initially refusing to let US forces use British bases for airstrikes in Iran after the war began.