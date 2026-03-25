Sarah Mullally becomes the first female Anglican Archbishop

Archbishop of Canterbury Sarah Mullally at the conclusion of her installation ceremony at Canterbury Cathedral, south-east England on March 25, 2026. Gareth Fuller / POOL / AFP

Sarah Mullally has been inaugurated as the first female Archbishop of Canterbury, the global spiritual leader of Anglicans, during a ceremony on Wednesday at Canterbury Cathedral in southeast England.

Mullally, aged 63, is married with two children. Before entering the clergy, she worked as a nurse and served as Chief Nursing Officer from 1999 to 2004, advising the UK government on nursing matters.

In recognition of her contributions to nursing and midwifery, she was appointed Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire in 2005.

Prior to becoming the 133rd Bishop of London in 2018, Mullally served as Bishop of Crediton for three years.

The Anglican Church first allowed women to become bishops in 2014.