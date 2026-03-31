Federal judge halts construction of controversial White House ballroom

President Donald Trump, credit: AFP / Belga. His administration is prejudging a trial that never might take place.

A US federal judge has ordered a halt to the construction of a $400-million White House ballroom project following a legal challenge from a heritage association.

The lawsuit, filed by the National Trust for Historic Preservation, called for independent reviews of the project and insisted that it must secure approval from Congress.

Judge Richard Leon, appointed by former President George W. Bush, ruled that the association was likely to succeed in its case as no law grants the president the authority he claims.

"The President of the United States is the steward of the White House for future generations of First Families. He is not, however, the owner!" Leon stated in his decision.

President Trump announced plans for the 8,400-m2 ballroom in the summer, and by late October, the White House’s eastern wing had already been demolished.

Trump said the funding came from private donors, including contributions from himself.