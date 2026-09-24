'Deceptive sales to children': Сlass-action lawsuit filed in the Netherlands against Fortnite

This illustration photo shows the opening screen of Epic Games Fortnite. Credit: Belga / AFP

Dutch consumer foundation Massaschade & Consument has launched a class action against Fortnite maker Epic Games, accusing the company of misleading young players with deceptive in-game sales tactics.

Fortnite is especially popular with younger audiences, and the foundation says the game uses mechanisms designed to pressure them into making purchases.

According to the claim, countdown timers appear during gameplay, suggesting that certain in-game items are about to disappear from sale.

The plaintiffs argue that these offers often remain available days later, meaning players may have been misled into thinking they had to buy quickly.

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The foundation is demanding that Epic Games refund money spent by players before their 21st birthday if those purchases were made under what it describes as this pressure.

It is also seeking compensation for users, with the total claim exceeding €100 million.

Stichting Massaschade & Consument specialises in collective legal actions and has previously brought cases against companies including Airbnb, TikTok, Google, Sony and Snapchat.