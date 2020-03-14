Sections
Follow us:
EU Affairs
World
Brussels
Belgium
Sports
Politics
Magazine
Opinions
Jobs
About Us
Advertise
Become a contributor
Saturday, 14 March, 2020
Latest News:
Crisis centre hits out at Friday’s “lockdown parties”...
Coronavirus: What can’t you do this weekend...
Coronavirus: 689 confirmed cases in Belgium, 4th death...
Coronavirus: bars and restaurants shut down...
Special efforts required for the homeless during shutdown...
Sign In
About Us
Advertise
EU Affairs
World
Brussels
Belgium
Sports
Politics
Magazine
Opinions
Jobs
About Us
Advertise
Become a contributor
Twitter
Facebook
Twitter
Facebook
EU Affairs
World
Brussels
Belgium
Sports
Politics
Magazine
Opinions
Jobs
Coronavirus: 689 confirmed cases in Belgium, 4th death
The federal health ministry is reporting 133 new cases of coronavirus (Covid-19) detected on Friday, the last day before the implementation ...
Coronavirus: 689 confirmed cases in Belgium, 4th death
The federal health ministry is reporting 133 new cases of coronavirus (Covid-19) detected on Friday, the last day before the implementation of a set ...
Crisis centre hits out at Friday’s “lockdown parties”
The wholesale closure of all bars in the country for three weeks is an exceptional measure, but the behaviour of patrons on the last evening before ...
Coronavirus: What can’t you do this weekend
As all events, indoors and outdoors, no matter the number of attendants have been cancelled by the government to contain the spread of the new ...
Coronavirus: bars and restaurants shut down
On Saturday, Belgium begins a period that will be long remembered. During at least three weeks, bars, restaurants, schools and other places drawing ...
Special efforts required for the homeless during shutdown
The government measures to limit the spread of the coronavirus (Covid-10) involve a great deal of staying at home for office workers, schoolchildren, ...
Coronavirus: Google denies developing self-diagnosis website
Internet search giant Google has denied a claim by US president Donald Trump that the company is working with the government to develop a website ...
Belgian scientists move closer to coronavirus treatment
Scientists at the university of Ghent and the Flemish Institute for Biotechnology are ready to take the next step in the development of a promising ...
Opinion
More
Moldova: The forward edge of the European front line
Moldova, a small post-Soviet republic, sandwiched between Romania and Ukraine, is a place where dramatic ...
Marcus Nielsen
Move fast, build to last: Europe’s new generation
Before I took office 100 days ago, I was struck by the boldness of Europe’s next generation – both in spirit ...
Ursula von der Leyen
Unity against Coronavirus
Since 24 January, our lives and those of the people of China have changed. One month has passed since and the ...
Roland Delcourt
The car as a Smart Hub
The new generation of cars will help the EU achieve its Green New Deal targets Over 30 million cars ...
Dr. Hui Cao
Pollution in Russia is a Regional Problem in Need of European Solutions
The EU is working hard to reduce pollution and harmful emissions, with the European Commission announcing a ...
Richard Reis
When a child dies by suicide
‘I wish I had asked more questions. I wish I hadn’t thought Christopher was ok – just because I loved him so ...
Anne McKeown
It’s time governments introduce a meat tax
At a recent event in the European Parliament, Compassion in World Farming EU joined other organisations in ...
Olga Kikou
Pardon my French – On the need to improve our French
There’s something rotten about the state of our educational system. Over the past year, several surveys and ...
Alicja Gescinska
The EU should keep pursuing international free trade
Global trade growth has been in a slowdown for a decade. Contributing to the trend is a recent rise in ...
Tanja Porčnik
EU’s ‘privileged trade scheme’ suspension with Cambodia is a blessing in disguise
I would like to convey to the European Union the following message: There are responsible and foresighted ...
Sam Rainsy
Current Top Opinions
Moldova: The forward edge of the European front line
Moldova, a small post-Soviet republic, sandwiched between Romania and Ukraine, is a place where dramatic ...
Marcus Nielsen
Unity against Coronavirus
Since 24 January, our lives and those of the people of China have changed. One month has passed since and the ...
Roland Delcourt
Pardon my French – On the need to improve our French
There’s something rotten about the state of our educational system. Over the past year, several surveys and ...
Alicja Gescinska
Becoming Belgian
I became Belgian last month. By accident. OK, it wasn’t totally by chance. I applied for Belgian ...
Gareth Harding
Why did Brussels become the capital of Europe? Because Belgium starts with letter B!
9 May 1950: The French foreign minister Robert Schuman makes his famous declaration calling for Germany, ...
Philippe Van Parijs
Become an opinion maker
Top Opinions
Moldova: The forward edge of the European front line
Moldova, a small post-Soviet republic, sandwiched between Romania and Ukraine, is a place where dramatic ...
Marcus Nielsen
Unity against Coronavirus
Since 24 January, our lives and those of the people of China have changed. One month has passed since and the ...
Roland Delcourt
Pardon my French – On the need to improve our French
There’s something rotten about the state of our educational system. Over the past year, several surveys and ...
Alicja Gescinska
Becoming Belgian
I became Belgian last month. By accident. OK, it wasn’t totally by chance. I applied for Belgian ...
Gareth Harding
Why did Brussels become the capital of Europe? Because Belgium starts with letter B!
9 May 1950: The French foreign minister Robert Schuman makes his famous declaration calling for Germany, ...
Philippe Van Parijs
Become an opinion maker
info@brusselstimes.com
GET IN TOUCH
Most Read
Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 559 confirmed cases
Coronavirus: Belgium cancels school classes, closes bars
Coronavirus: What can’t you do this weekend
Closing all schools is ‘out of the question’, says Education Minister
‘Closed from midnight’: how Brussels will enforce the coronavirus shutdown
More
Magazine
More
Rediscovering the Forgotten and Unknown Belgium
The lost cemeteries of 1917 FLANDERS FIELDS Sam Mendes’ 1917 is the latest attempt to capture the horror of the First World War on ...
The untold stories of Belgium’s female resistance during World War I
The statue commemorating Gabrielle Petit, the young Belgian woman who spied on the German military during World War I and was executed in ...
Derek Blyth’s hidden secrets of Brussels
Derek Blyth is the author of the bestselling The 500 Hidden Secrets of Brussels. He picks out ten of his favourite hidden secrets in every ...
How Artificial Intelligence could transform the European economic and political landscape
Are superhuman computers set to steal our jobs, take over the world and perhaps even kill off humanity? Such fears are commonplace in ...
Five questions to philosopher Philippe Van Parijs on the best electoral system
Belgium’s federal elections were held on 26 May 2019. They have been followed by months of laborious negotiations with ten parties ...
One life at a time: An immigration policy void spurs network of citizen solidarity in Brussels
At their request, the names of the asylum seekers and of the hosts have been changed to protect their identities. Since he started ...
Traces of Resistance: An avenue’s small but significant part of Brussels’ story
The pavements of Avenue Louise buzz with life. High-end stores, busy restaurants and prominent business offices stand together in a mosaic ...
Rediscovering the Forgotten and Unknown Belgium
Best-selling author Derek Blyth takes you to some places you might never have heard about, in a country almost no one knows. The world’s ...
Brussels is not a city of solitude
BRUSSELS BEHIND THE SCENES Weekly analysis and untold stories With SAMUEL STOLTON Other Brussels behind the scenes stories: In Brussels, a sneeze tells a ...
Brussels is not a city of solitude
BRUSSELS BEHIND THE SCENES Weekly analysis and untold stories With SAMUEL STOLTON Other Brussels behind the scenes stories: In Brussels, a sneeze ...
SNCB maintains train service, strengthens hygiene measures
Coronavirus: Deliveroo aims to help restaurants ‘as much as possible’
EU expects Greece to investigate if its measures against migrants are legal
How Belgium is preparing for the coronavirus school suspension
Sponsored
New RENTMORE Projects for 2020
Coronavirus: STIB, De Lijn announce additional measures
Spontaneous Liège bus strike is ‘totally irresponsible’, TEC says
Crude oil jumps 4% following initial price drop
Scouts, Guides & Patro suspend until April
The Opinion Makers
More
Moldova: The forward edge of the European front line
Marcus Nielsen
Move fast, build to last: Europe’s new generation
Ursula von der Leyen
Unity against Coronavirus
Roland Delcourt
The car as a Smart Hub
Dr. Hui Cao
Pollution in Russia is a Regional Problem in Need of European Solutions
Richard Reis
When a child dies by suicide
Anne McKeown
It’s time governments introduce a meat tax
Olga Kikou
Pardon my French – On the need to improve our French
Alicja Gescinska
The EU should keep pursuing international free trade
Tanja Porčnik
EU’s ‘privileged trade scheme’ suspension with Cambodia is a blessing in disguise
Sam Rainsy
Become an opinion maker
Belgium
Crisis centre hits out at Friday’s “lockdown parties”
Coronavirus: 689 confirmed cases in Belgium, 4th death
Coronavirus: bars and restaurants shut down
Brussels
Coronavirus: What can’t you do this weekend
‘Closed from midnight’: how Brussels will enforce the coronavirus shutdown
STIB suspends ticket checks to fight coronavirus
EU Affairs
EU expects Greece to investigate if its measures against migrants are legal
Non-critical Commission staff to telework from Monday
Iraqi Kurdistan reaches out to EU while keeping independence dream alive
Business
Spontaneous Liège bus strike is ‘totally irresponsible’, TEC says
Coronavirus: frites shops and hairdressers can remain open
Telenet and Proximus throw football channels open to all
Health
Crisis centre hits out at Friday’s “lockdown parties”
Coronavirus: 689 confirmed cases in Belgium, 4th death
Coronavirus: bars and restaurants shut down
World
Coronavirus: Google denies developing self-diagnosis website
Crude oil jumps 4% following initial price drop
Flemish government extends protective measures for wolves
Politics
Spontaneous Liège bus strike is ‘totally irresponsible’, TEC says
Human rights committee criticises approach to fight against terrorism
Belgium in Brief: Travel Bans, 399 Confirmed Cases
Art & Culture
Scouts, Guides & Patro suspend until April
Kinepolis cinemas close until at least 31 March
Coronavirus: Belgium cancels school classes, closes bars
Sports
Kim Clijsters to play doubles in Charleston Volvo Car Open alongside Sloane Stephens
Basketball: Belgium up two places up in world rankings
Eden Hazard to undergo surgery
Education
French community relaxes rules on school absences
School groups against proposed rule on Dutch test to enter primary school
Belgian universities named in top 500 worldwide
Belgium (Education)
‘Legal flirting’ lecture offered to Ghent students
Ghent University students robbed while sitting exam
Unduly paid study allowance repayments abandoned by Government
Current Top Opinions
Moldova: The forward edge of the European front line
Moldova, a small post-Soviet republic, sandwiched between Romania and Ukraine, is a place where dramatic ...
Marcus Nielsen
Unity against Coronavirus
Since 24 January, our lives and those of the people of China have changed. One month has passed since and the ...
Roland Delcourt
Pardon my French – On the need to improve our French
There’s something rotten about the state of our educational system. Over the past year, several surveys and ...
Alicja Gescinska
Becoming Belgian
I became Belgian last month. By accident. OK, it wasn’t totally by chance. I applied for Belgian ...
Gareth Harding
Why did Brussels become the capital of Europe? Because Belgium starts with letter B!
9 May 1950: The French foreign minister Robert Schuman makes his famous declaration calling for Germany, ...
Philippe Van Parijs
Become an opinion maker