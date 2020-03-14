 
Sections
Follow us:
Saturday, 14 March, 2020
Latest News:
Crisis centre hits out at Friday’s “lockdown parties”...
Coronavirus: What can’t you do this weekend...
Coronavirus: 689 confirmed cases in Belgium, 4th death...
Coronavirus: bars and restaurants shut down...
Special efforts required for the homeless during shutdown...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    • Coronavirus: 689 confirmed cases in Belgium, 4th death
    The federal health ministry is reporting 133 new cases of coronavirus (Covid-19) detected on Friday, the last day before the implementation ...
    Coronavirus: 689 confirmed cases in Belgium, 4th death
    The federal health ministry is reporting 133 new cases of coronavirus (Covid-19) detected on Friday, the last day before the implementation of a set ...
    Crisis centre hits out at Friday’s “lockdown parties”
    The wholesale closure of all bars in the country for three weeks is an exceptional measure, but the behaviour of patrons on the last evening before ...
    Coronavirus: What can’t you do this weekend
    As all events, indoors and outdoors, no matter the number of attendants have been cancelled by the government to contain the spread of the new ...
    Coronavirus: bars and restaurants shut down
    On Saturday, Belgium begins a period that will be long remembered. During at least three weeks, bars, restaurants, schools and other places drawing ...
    Special efforts required for the homeless during shutdown
    The government measures to limit the spread of the coronavirus (Covid-10) involve a great deal of staying at home for office workers, schoolchildren, ...
    Coronavirus: Google denies developing self-diagnosis website
    Internet search giant Google has denied a claim by US president Donald Trump that the company is working with the government to develop a website ...
    Belgian scientists move closer to coronavirus treatment
    Scientists at the university of Ghent and the Flemish Institute for Biotechnology are ready to take the next step in the development of a promising ...
    Opinion
    More
    Moldova: The forward edge of the European front line
    Moldova, a small post-Soviet republic, sandwiched between Romania and Ukraine, is a place where dramatic ...
    Marcus Nielsen
    Move fast, build to last: Europe’s new generation
    Before I took office 100 days ago, I was struck by the boldness of Europe’s next generation – both in spirit ...
    Ursula von der Leyen
    Unity against Coronavirus
    Since 24 January, our lives and those of the people of China have changed. One month has passed since and the ...
    Roland Delcourt
    The car as a Smart Hub
    The new generation of cars will help the EU achieve its Green New Deal targets Over 30 million cars ...
    Dr. Hui Cao
    Pollution in Russia is a Regional Problem in Need of European Solutions
    The EU is working hard to reduce pollution and harmful emissions, with the European Commission announcing a ...
    Richard Reis
    When a child dies by suicide
    ‘I wish I had asked more questions. I wish I hadn’t thought Christopher was ok – just because I loved him so ...
    Anne McKeown
    It’s time governments introduce a meat tax
    At a recent event in the European Parliament, Compassion in World Farming EU joined other organisations in ...
    Olga Kikou
    Pardon my French – On the need to improve our French
    There’s something rotten about the state of our educational system. Over the past year, several surveys and ...
    Alicja Gescinska
    The EU should keep pursuing international free trade
    Global trade growth has been in a slowdown for a decade. Contributing to the trend is a recent rise in ...
    Tanja Porčnik
    EU’s ‘privileged trade scheme’ suspension with Cambodia is a blessing in disguise
    I would like to convey to the European Union the following message: There are responsible and foresighted ...
    Sam Rainsy
    Current Top Opinions
    Moldova: The forward edge of the European front line
    Moldova, a small post-Soviet republic, sandwiched between Romania and Ukraine, is a place where dramatic ...
    Marcus Nielsen
    Unity against Coronavirus
    Since 24 January, our lives and those of the people of China have changed. One month has passed since and the ...
    Roland Delcourt
    Pardon my French – On the need to improve our French
    There’s something rotten about the state of our educational system. Over the past year, several surveys and ...
    Alicja Gescinska
    Becoming Belgian
    I became Belgian last month. By accident. OK, it wasn’t totally by chance. I applied for Belgian ...
    Gareth Harding
    Why did Brussels become the capital of Europe? Because Belgium starts with letter B!
    9 May 1950: The French foreign minister Robert Schuman makes his famous declaration calling for Germany, ...
    Philippe Van Parijs
    Become an opinion maker
  • info@brusselstimes.com
    GET IN TOUCH
    • Most Read
    • More
    Magazine
    More
    Rediscovering the Forgotten and Unknown Belgium
    The lost cemeteries of 1917 FLANDERS FIELDS Sam Mendes’ 1917 is the latest attempt to capture the horror of the First World War on ...
    The untold stories of Belgium’s female resistance during World War I
    The statue commemorating Gabrielle Petit, the young Belgian woman who spied on the German military during World War I and was executed in ...
    Derek Blyth’s hidden secrets of Brussels
    Derek Blyth is the author of the bestselling The 500 Hidden Secrets of Brussels. He picks out ten of his favourite hidden secrets in every ...
    How Artificial Intelligence could transform the European economic and political landscape
    Are superhuman computers set to steal our jobs, take over the world and perhaps even kill off humanity? Such fears are commonplace in ...
    Five questions to philosopher Philippe Van Parijs on the best electoral system
    Belgium’s federal elections were held on 26 May 2019. They have been followed by months of laborious negotiations with ten parties ...
    One life at a time: An immigration policy void spurs network of citizen solidarity in Brussels
    At their request, the names of the asylum seekers and of the hosts have been changed to protect their identities. Since he started ...
    Traces of Resistance: An avenue’s small but significant part of Brussels’ story
    The pavements of Avenue Louise buzz with life. High-end stores, busy restaurants and prominent business offices stand together in a mosaic ...
    Rediscovering the Forgotten and Unknown Belgium
    Best-selling author Derek Blyth takes you to some places you might never have heard about, in a country almost no one knows. The world’s ...
    Brussels is not a city of solitude
    BRUSSELS BEHIND THE SCENES Weekly analysis and untold stories With SAMUEL STOLTON Other Brussels behind the scenes stories: In Brussels, a sneeze tells a ...
    Brussels is not a city of solitude
    BRUSSELS BEHIND THE SCENES Weekly analysis and untold stories With SAMUEL STOLTON Other Brussels behind the scenes stories: In Brussels, a sneeze ...
    SNCB maintains train service, strengthens hygiene measures
    Coronavirus: Deliveroo aims to help restaurants ‘as much as possible’
    EU expects Greece to investigate if its measures against migrants are legal
    How Belgium is preparing for the coronavirus school suspension
    Coronavirus: STIB, De Lijn announce additional measures
    Spontaneous Liège bus strike is ‘totally irresponsible’, TEC says
    Crude oil jumps 4% following initial price drop
    Scouts, Guides & Patro suspend until April
    The Opinion Makers
    More
    Moldova: The forward edge of the European front line
    Marcus Nielsen
    Move fast, build to last: Europe’s new generation
    Ursula von der Leyen
    Unity against Coronavirus
    Roland Delcourt
    The car as a Smart Hub
    Dr. Hui Cao
    Pollution in Russia is a Regional Problem in Need of European Solutions
    Richard Reis
    When a child dies by suicide
    Anne McKeown
    It’s time governments introduce a meat tax
    Olga Kikou
    Pardon my French – On the need to improve our French
    Alicja Gescinska
    The EU should keep pursuing international free trade
    Tanja Porčnik
    EU’s ‘privileged trade scheme’ suspension with Cambodia is a blessing in disguise
    Sam Rainsy
    Become an opinion maker
    • Belgium
    Crisis centre hits out at Friday’s “lockdown parties”
    Coronavirus: 689 confirmed cases in Belgium, 4th death
    Coronavirus: bars and restaurants shut down
    Brussels
    Coronavirus: What can’t you do this weekend
    ‘Closed from midnight’: how Brussels will enforce the coronavirus shutdown
    STIB suspends ticket checks to fight coronavirus
    EU Affairs
    EU expects Greece to investigate if its measures against migrants are legal
    Non-critical Commission staff to telework from Monday
    Iraqi Kurdistan reaches out to EU while keeping independence dream alive
    Business
    Spontaneous Liège bus strike is ‘totally irresponsible’, TEC says
    Coronavirus: frites shops and hairdressers can remain open
    Telenet and Proximus throw football channels open to all
    Health
    Crisis centre hits out at Friday’s “lockdown parties”
    Coronavirus: 689 confirmed cases in Belgium, 4th death
    Coronavirus: bars and restaurants shut down
    World
    Coronavirus: Google denies developing self-diagnosis website
    Crude oil jumps 4% following initial price drop
    Flemish government extends protective measures for wolves
    Politics
    Spontaneous Liège bus strike is ‘totally irresponsible’, TEC says
    Human rights committee criticises approach to fight against terrorism
    Belgium in Brief: Travel Bans, 399 Confirmed Cases
    Art & Culture
    Scouts, Guides & Patro suspend until April
    Kinepolis cinemas close until at least 31 March
    Coronavirus: Belgium cancels school classes, closes bars
    Sports
    Kim Clijsters to play doubles in Charleston Volvo Car Open alongside Sloane Stephens
    Basketball: Belgium up two places up in world rankings
    Eden Hazard to undergo surgery
    Education
    French community relaxes rules on school absences
    School groups against proposed rule on Dutch test to enter primary school
    Belgian universities named in top 500 worldwide
    Belgium (Education)
    ‘Legal flirting’ lecture offered to Ghent students
    Ghent University students robbed while sitting exam
    Unduly paid study allowance repayments abandoned by Government
    Current Top Opinions
    Moldova: The forward edge of the European front line
    Moldova, a small post-Soviet republic, sandwiched between Romania and Ukraine, is a place where dramatic ...
    Marcus Nielsen
    Unity against Coronavirus
    Since 24 January, our lives and those of the people of China have changed. One month has passed since and the ...
    Roland Delcourt
    Pardon my French – On the need to improve our French
    There’s something rotten about the state of our educational system. Over the past year, several surveys and ...
    Alicja Gescinska
    Becoming Belgian
    I became Belgian last month. By accident. OK, it wasn’t totally by chance. I applied for Belgian ...
    Gareth Harding
    Why did Brussels become the capital of Europe? Because Belgium starts with letter B!
    9 May 1950: The French foreign minister Robert Schuman makes his famous declaration calling for Germany, ...
    Philippe Van Parijs
    Become an opinion maker