The new Godecharles project, created by Koramic Real Estate—located just steps from Place du Luxembourg—has exploded onto the market with an impressive start - half of its units have been sold within the first two weeks of presales!

The early success of Godecharles sends a clear message: expats and international professionals remain eager to secure high-quality, centrally located housing in Brussels, especially when projects offer a blend of history, charm, and modern convenience.

The project’s proximity to the European Parliament and its surrounding ecosystem of expats, diplomats, and EU staff has already made it a magnet for international buyers seeking a stylish base in Brussels’ most politically charged neighbourhood.

Historic manor homes, modern life inside

At the heart of the buzz is Godecharles’ distinctive architectural identity.

Rather than building from scratch, the project revolves around a collection of elegant manor-style townhouses, transformed into contemporary high-end apartments.

But the surprise is what lies behind them: a lush landscaped garden—an unexpected green pocket in the city’s busiest institutional district. Hidden in this oasis are small studios ideal for young professionals, trainees, and expats craving a compact, stylish retreat just minutes from the Parliament.

Serious financial advantage

Adding fuel to the excitement is a major fiscal incentive: buyers at Godecharles can benefit from a reduced 6% VAT rate, instead of the usual 21% applied to new homes in Belgium. For investors and expats looking to purchase rather than rent, this represents a substantial cost saving—and a rare opportunity in the EU district, where demand is always high and supply is consistently tight.

With its preserved manor façades, leafy garden studios, trusted developer, and favourable VAT rate, Godecharles is shaping up to be one of the standout residential launches of the year. And if the first two weeks are any indication, demand will only intensify as the project moves closer to completion.

About Koramic Real Estate

Godecharles is part of a wider strategic push by Koramic Real Estate who are also focusing on the similar projects that have a historical façade and newbuilt apartments and studio’s on the inside:

Peridot Parc in Uccle

Chocolaterie Antoine in Ixelles

And coming soon - Atelier Moris in Saint Gillis