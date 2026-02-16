There is, without doubt, a new approach to welcoming guests in the Belgian capital: closer, more authentic and more attentive.

The group’s entry into Brussels is the continuation of a consistent strategy, consolidated over more than five decades of success in hospitality and supported by a clear vision of its role as an economic, social and cultural driver.

With a presence in 16 countries, more than 100 hotels and operations across three continents, the Pestana Hotel Group is currently the largest multinational hotel group of Portuguese origin, already established in European capitals such as London, Madrid, Berlin, Amsterdam, Barcelona and, naturally, Lisbon. The opening in Brussels is a natural extension of this European footprint, in an institutional, diplomatic and vibrant city marked by constant dynamism.

This growth trajectory was recently recognised with the group’s rise to 95th place worldwide in the Hotels Magazine ranking, placing the Pestana Hotel Group among the most relevant international operators. This achievement goes beyond scale: it reflects a management culture that combines long‑term vision with deep respect for the places in which it operates.

The group’s extensive international portfolio is divided into four brands: Pestana Hotels & Resorts, Pestana Collection Hotels, Pestana Pousadas de Portugal and Pestana CR7 Lifestyle Hotels, offering unique stays tailored to each guest profile.

This diversity reflects a vision embraced early on: hospitality plays an active role in enhancing destinations, supporting urban regeneration and preserving built heritage. This same principle continues to guide its international strategy.

It is within this context that the Pestana Brussels Schuman emerges. With a modern, contemporary style and operating under the Pestana Hotels & Resorts brand, the hotel offers the ideal setting for visitors to the city.

The hotel’s 150 rooms are spacious, bright and designed for both business and leisure stays.

The lounge and bar are hybrid spaces, created for those who wish to work, talk, read or enjoy a game in a relaxed atmosphere.

Both the common areas and the rooms feature integrated technological solutions: high‑speed Wi‑Fi, USB sockets and flat‑screen televisions.

The 24‑hour gym and the self‑service snack area reflect an understanding of contemporary routines, shaped by unpredictable schedules and demanding agendas.

Located on Place Jean Rey, just steps from the European Parliament, the European Commission and several diplomatic representations, the Pestana Brussels Schuman offers a privileged starting point for exploring the city and following the pulse of European affairs.

The surrounding area also includes green spaces that soften the urban rhythm, such as Parc Léopold and Parc du Cinquantenaire. It is one of the city’s most cosmopolitan districts, with immediate access to major metro and train stations (Schuman and Maelbeek), ensuring easy connections to Brussels’ historic centre, cultural areas and the airport.

The Pestana Brussels Schuman is a Portuguese hotel in Brussels, where institutional professionalism meets the warmth of Portuguese hospitality.

