The swimming pool and jacuzzi, sauna and steam room, sensory shower and ice cascade have all been redesigned, drawing inspiration from the beauty of the natural world.

The kaleidoscope of green hues, combined with warm, earthy tones, helps to create a welcoming, tactile environment firmly rooted in reality. The colours and choice of materials help to enhance the sense of relaxation and comfort, achieving the perfect balance between physical and mental wellbeing.

A gift for someone else or for yourself...

This immersive environment will awaken your senses and elevate your wellness routine, perfectly complementing the treatments and massages at L'Institut.

Aspria’s experts are trained in the specific techniques of the Belgian cosmeceutical brand Celestetic and the world-renowned brand Clarins. Exceptional techniques for the ultimate moment of relaxation and pampering!

Mother’s Day special offer

Exclusively in May, treat yourself to a 60-minute Clarins facial (€127) and enjoy a Spa Day, which includes free access for one day to our wellness and sports facilities*.

Discover more about the Aspria Mother’s Day Package

*Offer subject to terms and conditions, valid until 31 May 2026 at Aspria Avenue Louise. Access to the club must take place on the day of the treatment.