The TransformIT Europe Conference, taking place on May 6–7, 2026 at the Bedford Hotel & Congress Centre in Brussels, will bring together companies, technology providers, investors as well as representatives from politics and European institutions to advance solutions for Europe’s green and digital transformation.

“Europe has a strong industrial and technological base – particularly within its SME sector – to take a global leadership role in GreenTech and ClimateTech solutions,” says Jan Nintemann, initiator of TransformIT Europe.

“With TransformIT Europe, we aim to create a platform that connects innovation, businesses and policy frameworks more closely and helps bring sustainable technologies to market faster.”

Key topics of the conference

The conference will address central themes of the sustainable transformation from a European perspective, including:

• AI for Green.

• Data resilience and European digital sovereignty.

• Smart Cities and Smart Buildings.

• Circular economy and refurbishment.

The program will also feature a Google Developer Group Hackathon focused on sustainable Smart City solutions.

Speakers include experts from companies and organizations such as T-Systems, the University of Würzburg, UN Global Compact, ABN AMRO, EcoTree, D-Carbonize, BABLE Smart Cities, Smart Building Collective, MetisReal, Hereworks, ASITIS, YOUNG Forum, Molano and Free ICT Europe.

Visibility for Europe’s GreenTech ecosystem

Recent geopolitical developments highlight that the transition towards a sustainable economy has also become a matter of economic competitiveness and strategic sovereignty.

Reducing dependence on fossil fuels, strengthening resilient supply chains, deploying digital technologies and artificial intelligence are key factors in this transformation.

Over the past two years, the GreenTech and ClimateTech market has developed dynamically. At the same time, it has become clear that many companies still communicate their solutions rather cautiously – leaving significant market opportunities untapped.

GreenTech Trade Fair to follow in 2027

Following the conference, the TransformIT Europe GreenTech Trade Fair will take place as a major European marketplace for sustainable technologies. From May 18–21, 2027 at Brussels Expo, the trade fair will bring together companies, decision-makers and investors from across industries to foster technological cooperation and concrete business relationships around sustainable technologies.

Around 300 exhibitors and 5,000 to 10,000 trade visitors and conference participants from across Europe are expected.

Companies planning to exhibit can currently benefit from special conditions, including the crediting of the 2026 conference ticket toward stand costs as well as an early-bird discount of 10% on exhibition space.

The participation of leading companies will help create visibility and momentum for Europe’s GreenTech ecosystem. Especially in times of global uncertainty, it is crucial to strengthen innovation, collaboration and sustainable value creation.

About TransformIT Europe

TransformIT Europe is a pan-European platform for GreenTech, digital sovereignty and sustainable technologies. Its goal is to connect companies, innovators, investors and political decision-makers and to accelerate the deployment of sustainable technologies across Europe.

www.transformit.eu