After 22 years of activity in the European quarter, the European Jewish Community Centre (EJCC) is proud to announce the establishment of the European House of Jewish Culture, a new initiative dedicated to strengthening Jewish life, culture, resilience and dialogue at the heart of Europe.

Since its creation in 2003, the EJCC has worked to highlight 2,000 years of Jewish presence and contribution in Europe, strengthen Jewish identity, and foster dialogue between diverse communities.

Through cultural programmes, educational initiatives, interfaith encounters and partnerships with European institutions, the EJCC has become a recognised platform for Jewish visibility and engagement in Europe.

Today, in a time marked by uncertainty, polarisation and growing social fragmentation, the European House of Jewish Culture represents a conscious choice to build with courage, hope and responsibility.

Located in Brussels, the heart of European dialogue and decision-making, the European House of Jewish Culture will serve as a living space for culture, education, dialogue and partnership.

Working together with cultural institutions, embassies and regional representations, it will highlight the intertwined history of Jewish communities across Europe and the shared roots that continue to shape European civilisation.

Jewish life has been an integral part of Europe for more than 2,000 years, and this initiative affirms that it will remain so for generations to come.

The project seeks to strengthen a confident European Jewish identity rooted in joy, pride and openness, while helping to build bridges between communities and generations.

At a time when polarisation and antagonism are becoming global challenges, the European House of Jewish Culture aims to contribute to a more respectful, peaceful and resilient society by reconnecting people through culture, history and shared human values.

This initiative is founded on a simple but powerful conviction: it is especially in times of fear that one must choose to build with courage.

"Yes, there will be a future for Jewish communities in Europe. This is not a prediction but commitment," the co-founder of the initiative, Avi Tawil, says. "And yes, together, we will continue building a Europe rooted in dignity, respect and peaceful coexistence."