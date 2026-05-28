In Brussels, few establishments manage to combine discretion, refinement and a genuine sense of escape. Nestled in Woluwe-Saint-Lambert, in an almost unexpected green setting, the Aspria Royal La Rasante cultivates precisely this subtle art of getting away from it all without leaving the city.

Behind the walls of this century-old private club lies a hotel destination still little known in Belgium: 19 boutique rooms, including three elegant suites, set within a superbly restored former farmhouse.

Here, the experience goes far beyond a simple overnight stay. From the moment you arrive, the pace slows, tensions melt away and you slip into a hushed retreat where every detail seems designed to help you rediscover the pleasure of taking your time. Fine woods, natural light, a soothing atmosphere: the luxury is understated, never ostentatious.

Luxury for body and mind

What truly sets Aspria apart, however, is the exclusive access to all the club’s facilities. And these are enough to put many five-star hotels to shame. Two swimming pools, a vast fitness area covering over 1,000 m², group exercise studios, an immersive cycling studio, seven tennis courts and, above all, a spectacular spa make up this true sanctuary of well-being.

The wellness experience alone is worth the visit: a panoramic sauna opening onto a Japanese garden, an enveloping hammam, a jacuzzi, an ice room, a sensory shower and an outdoor terrace featuring a sauna and a fire pit. A holistic approach to your stay, where you come as much to sleep as to rejuvenate.

Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover: The Aspria lifestyle

The experience extends far beyond Brussels. The Aspria group also operates its boutique hotels in some of Germany’s most beautiful cities. In Berlin, the hotel is nestled in the elegant Ku’damm district. In Hamburg, it is the prestigious Uhlenhorst district that welcomes travellers seeking serenity. As for Hanover, its hotel on the shores of Lake Maschsee offers a particularly soothing setting, blending nature with contemporary architecture.

Designed as genuine living spaces, these establishments appeal equally to sports enthusiasts and travellers seeking balance and relaxation. A different way of travelling – more peaceful, and more sensory too.

And for those tempted by the experience, Aspria is offering a 10% discount on its European hotels with the code Times10 for any booking made before 31 August 2026. An excellent excuse to finally treat yourself to a getaway that’s as good for the body as it is for the mind.

www. aspria.com