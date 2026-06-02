Around 15 colleagues came together to challenge themselves, strengthen their team spirit, and, most importantly, run for a cause close to their hearts.

Partnering with the Red Cross, the team raised an impressive €1,700, making Thon Hotels the highest fundraising group supporting the organization during the event.

This achievement reflects not only the dedication of the runners but also the generosity of everyone who contributed to the cause.

The partnership with the Red Cross extends far beyond a single day of running.

Throughout the year, Thon Hotels actively supports the organization through a variety of initiatives across its properties. These include organizing blood donation drives, encouraging sustainable practices by offering guests the opportunity to donate a €5 voucher when opting out of room cleaning, and developing projects that make a meaningful impact on the community.

Every step taken during the 20km of Brussels is a reminder that even small actions can make a real difference : one donation, one initiative, and one effort at a time.

As for what comes next, this is only one chapter of the story. More initiatives, challenges, and opportunities to make a difference are already on the horizon. Stay tuned to see what Thon Hotels has in store next.

www.thonhotels.com