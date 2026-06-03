This is an opinion article by an external contributor. The views belong to the writer.

France has criminalised nicotine pouches. Belgium and the Netherlands have banned them. Brussels is preparing rules that could spread the same restrictions across the continent. And the one country that refused to treat the pouch as an enemy is the one country that has all but ended smoking.

That country is Sweden. The latest figures show daily smoking has fallen to 3.7%, the lowest rate ever recorded in Europe. The European Parliament has admitted it. Its own chart of smoking rates puts Sweden alone at the bottom, the first member state to pass the 5% smoke-free target, while the EU average is 24%.

Sweden reached this by giving smokers a better option, not by taking nicotine away. Snus came first and has been used for generations. Tobacco-free pouches followed. Swedes did not quit nicotine. They quit combustion. That is the whole point. Burning tobacco creates tar, carbon monoxide and thousands of toxic compounds. A pouch creates none of them. On the standard risk scale, cigarettes score 100 and pouches sit near 0.1.

The proof is in Sweden's health data. The country records 41% fewer cancer cases and 44% lower tobacco-related mortality than the EU average. Women gained the most. As pouches spread, female smoking fell from 11.2 % to 5.7%, closing a gap older policy never touched.

None of this fits the story Brussels wants to tell. So the Commission has gone to war with the products behind the success.

Two of its most senior figures lead the charge. Climate Commissioner Wopke Hoekstra stood before the European Parliament and said, "Smoking kills. Vaping kills." Health Commissioner Olivér Várhelyi went further, claiming that e-cigarettes and tobacco pouches generate substances known to cause cancer. Neither statement holds up. Nicotine can be addictive, but it does not cause cancer, and a pouch produces no smoke at all. When Várhelyi posted his claims, readers on X added a correction. He quietly edited the post. The substance stayed wrong.

The worst part is that the Commission has confirmed these are not personal opinions. They are official policy. Brussels has written misinformation into its institutional position, and every smoker who believes it loses a reason to switch.

This is not only about health. It is about money and control. The revived Tobacco Excise Directive would impose minimum taxes on pouches and vapes across every member state, set above half the retail price, stripping national governments of the power to set their own rates. Sweden has seen where this leads. Its Finance Minister, Elisabeth Svantesson, called EU-wide tax hikes on these products completely unacceptable, warning that Brussels wants to pull revenue away from national treasuries. Make safer products expensive, and you push the poorest smokers back to the cheapest cigarette.

Sweden is not standing for it. Its government has defended snus and pouches in Parliament, objected when other member states tried to restrict them, and refused to let its model be dismantled in Brussels. Swedish consumers are doing the same. Through Den Svenska Succén, the campaign to protect the Swedish way, more than 9,300 Swedes have signed a petition demanding that the approach that worked is not torn down by people who never studied it.

This is what makes the EU position so hard to defend. Sweden built the clearest public health win in modern Europe, and Brussels answers by threatening the tools that delivered it. The countries still stuck above 30% should be copying Sweden, not banning what Sweden used.

Smokers in Europe need honest information, adult-only access, and regulation that reflects real differences in risk. What consumers will not accept is prohibition dressed up as public health, aimed at products that help people leave cigarettes behind.

The evidence is in plain view, in Sweden's own numbers and the EU's own chart. Brussels can follow it or fight it. Protecting pouches means protecting people.

Promoted by Considerate Pouchers