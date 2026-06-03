On the 21st of June, The Twelve Restaurant, located within Thon Hotel EU, will host the first edition of its Midsummer Brunch, bringing together great food, a relaxed atmosphere and the best of the summer season.

Guests can enjoy an extensive brunch buffet featuring a wide variety of hot and cold dishes, along with a large selection of sweet and savoury treats.

The menu offers plenty of choice for all tastes, whether celebrating summer with friends and family or marking Father's Day together.

One of the highlights of the event is The Twelve's beautiful outdoor terrace. With its summer setting and welcoming atmosphere, it offers the perfect place to gather with family and friends while enjoying a pleasant brunch outdoors.

The Midsummer Brunch will be served from 9:00 am until 2:00 pm, giving guests ample time to arrive, relax and make the most of the experience, and is priced at €39.50 per adult and €17 per child.

As places are limited, early booking is recommended. Reservations can be made via The Twelve's website or click here.

Combining seasonal flavours, outdoor dining and a family-friendly atmosphere, The Twelve's new Midsummer Brunch is set to be a memorable start of summer in Brussels.

Visit The Twelve website