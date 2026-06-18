The Mission of the People's Republic of China to the European Union has launched a creative competition calling on young people across Europe to submit cartoons and short videos celebrating the relationship between China and Europe — with a trip to China among the prizes.

The contest invites young Europeans — both amateur creators and professional art students and young artists — to pick up their cameras and paintbrushes to tell stories at the intersection of Chinese and European life. Suggested themes include "Experiencing Chinese Style," "Visa-Free Travel to China," and "Youth Talking about China and Europe." Entries may draw on personal experiences of travelling, studying, or living in China, or explore broader reflections on the evolving China-EU relationship.

"We warmly invite young people from China and Europe to use their cameras and paintbrushes to tell stories, share ideas, and convey best wishes," the Mission said in its announcement. "To demonstrate the passion and creativity of youngsters, so as to play the symphony of China-Europe friendship."

What Can You Submit?

The contest accepts two types of entries: cartoons and short videos.

For cartoons, there are no restrictions on drawing style, technique, or material — both single-panel and multi-panel works are welcome. Hand-drawn works should be submitted as high-resolution scans or photographs in JPG format (minimum 5 MB per image), while digital works may be created using any standard drawing tools or devices.

Short videos may take any format — vlog, short film, micro-documentary, music video, or otherwise — and must not exceed five minutes in length. Videos should be submitted in MOV or MP4 format at a minimum resolution of 1280×720 pixels. Works containing narration or dialogue must include subtitles.

All entries must be original, previously unpublished, and entirely the work of the submitting participant. Crucially, works generated using artificial intelligence — including AI-assisted creation — are not eligible.

How to Enter

Participants should email their work to youthchinaeu@gmail.com, with the subject line formatted as:

Chinese and European Youth: Moving Forward Together_[Author Name]_[Title of Work]

Each submission must include a description — in Chinese, English, or French — covering the participant's group (Amateur or Professional), their name, the title and date of the work, a brief description of no more than 200 words, and their Instagram or TikTok account details.

Participants are also encouraged to post their entries on Instagram or TikTok with the hashtag #YouthChinaEU and follow the official account @missionchinaeu, as social media engagement will factor into the judging process.

Prizes

The competition offers substantial prizes across both the amateur and professional groups, in both the cartoon and short video categories:

First Prize (4 winners): An organised trip to China. Winners unable to travel will receive a round-trip air ticket between Belgium and China.

An organised trip to China. Winners unable to travel will receive a round-trip air ticket between Belgium and China. Second Prize (8 winners): A high-end smartphone from a leading Chinese brand.

A high-end smartphone from a leading Chinese brand. Third Prize (12 winners): A high-end smartwatch from a leading Chinese brand.

A high-end smartwatch from a leading Chinese brand. Most Popular Online Entry Award (1 winner): A laptop computer.

All participants will receive a certificate of merit stamped by the Chinese Mission to the EU, along with priority invitations to future exchange activities and visits to China organised by the Mission.

Timeline

Entries are accepted from now until 1 August 2026. Shortlisted works will be evaluated by a panel of professionals and experts in early September 2026, with award recipients selected on the basis of both artistic quality and social media engagement. Winners will be announced in September 2026, with an award ceremony to follow.

Outstanding entries will be featured at major events organised by the Mission and promoted through professional art institutions, mainstream media outlets, and new media channels.

For full terms and conditions and to follow contest updates, scan the QR codes on the official posters or follow @missionchinaeu on Instagram, TikTok, X, Bluesky, and WeChat. Contest enquiries can be directed to youthchinaeu@gmail.com.