The second Crop Protection Regulatory Conference, organised by the European Crop Care Association (ECCA), will take place on 8–9 September 2026 at the Sheraton Brussels Airport Hotel. The event comes as EU institutions and Member States consider reforms that could reshape how plant protection products are assessed, authorised and regulated across the bloc.

The "Time for Legislative Change – Implications for Crop Protection,” conference aims to provide a platform for dialogue between Brussels-based decision-makers and stakeholders from across the agricultural sector.

The discussions will focus on proposed amendments to Regulation (EC) No 1107/2009, the cornerstone of the EU framework governing plant protection products.

According to ECCA President Monica Teixeira, the conference is taking place at a critical moment for European agriculture. “As discussions on the Food and Feed Safety Simplification Omnibus continue, the conference offers an opportunity for European institutions, national authorities and agricultural stakeholders to exchange views on the practical implications of legislative change,” she said. “The objective is to contribute to a more predictable, efficient and competitive regulatory framework.”

The event will bring together representatives from the European Commission, the European Parliament, the Council of the EU, national authorities and industry organisations. Discussions are expected to address the progress of the legislative debate and possible pathways for simplifying regulatory procedures while maintaining food safety and environmental standards.

A major focus will be on how existing rules are implemented in practice. Officials from the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA), the Commission’s Directorate-General for Health and Food Safety (DG SANTE), and national authorities from Austria, Portugal, Czechia and Belgium will discuss issues including active substance assessments, product evaluations, peer-review procedures and post-approval requirements.

The programme will include a panel discussion featuring representatives from ECCA, CropLife Europe and the International Biocontrol Manufacturers Association.

The conference will open with a keynote address from agricultural journalist and professor Tommaso Cinquemani. It will conclude with a discussion on the role of crop protection in strengthening Europe’s agricultural competitiveness.

Speakers from industry, academia, agricultural research organisations, farming groups and DG AGRI will examine global investment trends, innovation in crop protection technologies and the challenges of balancing agricultural productivity with sustainability objectives.