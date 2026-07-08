Brussels is preparing to welcome policymakers, business leaders, innovators, investors, academics and civil society representatives for Brussels Climate Week—a landmark gathering designed to accelerate climate action through collaboration, innovation and dialogue.

Hosted in Belgium's capital, Brussels Climate Week brings together local communities, national stakeholders and international delegates in one of the world's most influential political capitals. With attendees expected from across Belgium, the European Union and from around the globe, the event reflects the increasingly international nature of climate action and the partnerships required to achieve meaningful progress.

At the heart of the programme is the Brussels Climate Week Conference, hosted at Maison de la Poste, Tour & Taxis. Over five dedicated Theme Days, participants will explore the most pressing challenges and opportunities shaping the global climate agenda. Each day focuses on a distinct area of climate leadership, bringing together expert speakers, panel discussions, interactive sessions and networking opportunities that encourage cross-sector collaboration.

The five Theme Days are designed to provide both strategic insight and practical solutions. Topics span climate tech and innovation, clean energy and industrial transformation, as well as nature, cities and resilience. By bringing together representatives from government, industry, finance, academia and non-governmental organisations, the programme aims to create meaningful dialogue that extends well beyond the conference stage.

Running alongside the conference is a vibrant Exhibition at Gare Maritime, one of Brussels' most impressive restored industrial spaces. The exhibition provides organisations with an opportunity to showcase breakthrough technologies, sustainable products, innovative services and pioneering climate initiatives. Visitors will be able to discover emerging climate solutions and engage directly with companies, research institutions, start-ups and public sector organisations that are driving the transition towards a more sustainable future.

Beyond the main venues, Brussels Climate Week extends across the city through an extensive programme of partner events. Hosted by organisations from across the public and private sectors, these side events will take place both at the main Tour & Taxis hub and at locations throughout Brussels. They include roundtables, policy discussions, cultural events and networking gatherings that allow participants to delve deeper into sector-specific topics.

Brussels Climate Week will transform Brussels into a meeting place where conversations continue across institutions, businesses, cultural venues and public spaces. Delegates are encouraged to explore the city while engaging with organisations that are helping to shape Europe's climate future.

As the administrative heart of the European Union and home to numerous international institutions, Brussels offers a unique backdrop for discussions that bridge local action with global ambition.

The organisers expect a diverse audience, from local residents and businesses in the Brussels region to participants travelling from across Belgium's three regions, neighbouring European countries and international markets. This mix of perspectives is expected to create valuable opportunities for knowledge sharing and partnership building, reinforcing the importance of cooperation in tackling climate challenges that know no borders.

As climate action becomes increasingly interconnected across governments, industries and communities, Brussels Climate Week aims to become more than a conference. It represents a platform where ideas are transformed into partnerships, innovation meets policy, and local initiatives connect with global ambitions.

By combining an ambitious conference programme, an interactive exhibition and a wide-ranging calendar of partner events, Brussels Climate Week reflects the city's position as one of Europe's foremost centres for dialogue, diplomacy and innovation. As delegates gather from across Belgium, the European Union and around the world, the event promises to demonstrate how collective action and shared expertise can help build a more sustainable and resilient future.

www.brusselsclimateweek.com