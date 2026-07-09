To build climate resilience, start with food

Neither companies nor policymakers can do everything at once. Climate action only works when it is focused on the areas of greatest impact.

For companies, that means prioritizing the parts of the value chain where we have expertise, responsibility and scale. For policymakers, it means enabling action where regulation and investment can unlock near-term emission reductions.

At Tetra Pak, we take a food systems perspective. We do not farm, and we cannot control weather patterns. Our responsibility sits at the factory level, where processing and packaging facilities turn raw agricultural materials into food products at scale, shaping efficiency, resource use and emissions. That is where we can act decisively, and where policy can accelerate change.

"Food systems do not end at the farm gate. Processing, packaging and distribution shape energy use, food loss and resource efficiency".

Our Sustainability Report reflects this discipline. In 2025 we reduced greenhouse gas emissions by 56 percent in our own operations and by 34 percent across our value chain compared with a 2019 baseline. Across our sites, 97 percent of electricity consumption was from renewable sources and we remain on track to achieve net-zero emissions in our own operations by 2030, guided by targets approved by the Science Based Targets Initiative.

These outcomes did not come from trying to act everywhere at once. They came from focusing on what delivers impact at scale.

High-impact opportunities sit beyond the farm gate, and dairy shows what is possible