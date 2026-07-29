Through this initiative, Thon Hotels is also contributing to a larger global impact by supporting access to clean drinking water around the world, while helping reduce plastic waste and protect valuable natural resources.

The new fountains provide guests with unlimited and free access to fresh drinking water throughout their stay.

Located in visible and convenient areas across the hotels, they allow guests to easily refill their own reusable bottles. Bottles also remain available for purchase in the hotels' Grab & Go areas for those who need them.

This initiative is part of Thon Hotels' ongoing commitment to reducing single-use plastic and making more sustainable choices part of the everyday guest experience.

It is also part of the Thon Green Revolution, which includes initiatives such as green roofs, solar panels, green electricity, food waste reduction programmes, blood donation campaigns, and many more, all underpinned by its Green Key International certification.

By bringing refill stations into its properties, Thon Hotels is making sustainability easier, more accessible and part of the daily experience for every guest, while continuing to build on a wider commitment to responsible hospitality.