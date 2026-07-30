"Many people notice that their usual workout suddenly feels much harder in the summer months," says Marie Vassart, Wellbeing Expert at Aspria. "That's completely normal. Heat places additional strain on the cardiovascular system and affects the body's ability to regulate its temperature. The key is to work with your body, rather than against it."

According to Marie, making a few simple adjustments can help you maintain your fitness while staying safe and enjoying your training throughout the season.

Adapt your training to the temperature

"One of the easiest ways to train smarter during summer is to rethink your schedule," explains Marie Vassart. "Try to exercise in the early morning or later in the evening, when temperatures are lower."

On particularly hot days, reducing the intensity of your workout or choosing lower-impact activities such as swimming or indoor training can help minimise heat stress while keeping you active.

Stay hydrated before, during and after exercise

Hydration plays a crucial role in both performance and recovery.

"Don't wait until you're thirsty to drink," advises Marie. "By the time you feel thirsty, your body may already be mildly dehydrated, which can affect both concentration and physical performance."

Drinking water consistently throughout the day, alongside mineral-rich drinks after longer or more intense sessions, helps replace the fluids and electrolytes lost through sweat.

Prioritise recovery

Recovery starts as soon as your workout ends.

"A proper cool-down is often overlooked, but it's one of the best ways to help your body transition back to its resting state," says Marie Vassart.

Gentle stretching, light movement or even a few relaxing lengths in the pool can support recovery after exercise. Combined with quality sleep and a balanced diet rich in protein and nutrients, these habits help muscles repair and prepare for your next session.

Listen to your body

Summer isn't the time to ignore warning signs.

"If you experience dizziness, unusual fatigue, headaches or feel generally unwell during exercise, it's important to slow down and allow yourself time to recover," says Marie. "Listening to your body isn't a sign of weakness—it's essential for sustainable progress."

Adjusting your training to how you feel each day can help prevent overheating and reduce the risk of injury or exhaustion.

Focus on consistency rather than personal bests

Rather than chasing peak performance, Marie encourages people to embrace flexibility during the warmer months.

"A successful summer training programme isn't about breaking records every week," she explains. "It's about maintaining healthy routines that fit around the weather, your energy levels and your personal goals."

Staying active consistently—even if some sessions are shorter or less intense—helps build long-term fitness and keeps exercise enjoyable throughout the season.

Finding the right balance this summer

Training well in summer is about more than pushing harder—it's about finding the right balance between movement, recovery and self-awareness.

"As long as you adapt your training to the conditions, stay hydrated and pay attention to your body's signals, there's no reason why summer can't be one of the most enjoyable times of the year to stay active," concludes Marie Vassart, Wellbeing Expert at Aspria.

With a mindful approach, regular exercise and adequate recovery, you can make the most of the season while protecting your wellbeing and maintaining your performance.