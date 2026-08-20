The Belgian seaside resort takes on a more relaxed rhythm, with quieter beaches, seasonal cuisine, contemporary art, sophisticated shopping and a packed cultural calendar.

Just a short journey from Brussels, it is the perfect setting for a luxurious weekend away from the pace of the city.

An autumn calendar worth travelling for

There are plenty of reasons to head to the coast this autumn.

Art lovers can discover Luc Peire (1916–1994) – Abstractie in Overvloed until 25 October, a major exhibition celebrating the work of the internationally renowned Belgian abstract artist.

From 7 to 11 October, the Zoute Grand Prix Car Week brings an extraordinary collection of classic cars and exclusive automobiles to Knokke-Heist. Parades and events transform the resort into a meeting place for collectors, enthusiasts and lovers of automotive design.

The Tendens Lifestyle Weekend, on 24 and 25 October, puts the spotlight on the latest autumn collections, while BRAFA Art Discovery Knokke-Heist, on 14 and 15 November, brings a selection of galleries and artists to the coast, further highlighting the resort's longstanding connection with the arts.

Beyond Knokke-Heist, Uit in de Zwinstreek, from 3 October to 8 November, offers an extensive programme of culinary experiences, excursions and activities throughout the surrounding region.

Knokke Le Zoute, captured by Assouline

This autumn, Knokke-Heist also takes its place in the prestigious travel series of international luxury publisher Assouline.

Knokke Le Zoute captures the distinctive atmosphere of Knokke and Het Zoute, from its coastline and architecture to its art, lifestyle and unmistakable sense of elegance.

A beautiful tribute to the destination – and inspiration for your next escape.

A season for exceptional dining

Autumn brings a new culinary rhythm to Knokke-Heist. Restaurants embrace the season with North Sea fish, game and local produce, creating menus that are particularly inviting at this time of year.

From Michelin-starred dining to characterful bistros, this is the perfect moment to explore the resort's gastronomic scene at a more leisurely pace. Pair lunch or dinner with a bike ride through the polders and coastline, and turn a day trip into a truly indulgent weekend by the sea.

The coast, without the crowds

Autumn reveals another side of Knokke-Heist. The wide beach feels more spacious and serene, inviting you to walk for miles, breathe in the fresh sea air and enjoy the ever-changing coastal light.

A short distance away, Zwin Nature Park offers another reason to venture outdoors. Autumn is an exceptional time to discover its dunes, tidal marshes and birdlife, with migrating birds adding a spectacular natural dimension to a coastal getaway.

For those living and working in Brussels, Knokke-Heist offers the ideal change of pace: close enough for a spontaneous weekend, yet far enough to feel like a genuine escape.

Discover the autumn season in Knokke-Heist and subscribe to the newsletter at www.myknokke-heist.be for events, inspiration and the latest culinary addresses.