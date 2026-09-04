As European politics enters another period of rapid change, a panel of experienced Brussels-based journalists will come together for a live discussion examining the stories shaping the European Union — and those that have received less attention.

The event, "Behind The News: A news commentary with James Kanter & guests” at Full Circle House in Brussels on September 23, will bring journalists together for an open, on-the-record conversation about the latest developments in Brussels, from EU power struggles and policy debates to the stories driving the political agenda across Europe.

The discussion will be hosted by James Kanter, an American-British award-winning journalist and Brussels-based commentator on EU affairs. Kanter has previously worked for the Herald Tribune and The New York Times and is co-founder and editor of the EU Scream Podcast.

He will be joined by Katrin Prybil, senior correspondent at Reportrois and Brussels-based EU correspondent for a group of major regional German newspapers. Her reporting covers EU affairs, NATO and current affairs in the Benelux region.

Also taking part will be Joanna Gill, a British journalist based in Brussels whose work has appeared across international television and print outlets including Reuters, AFP, Euronews and Channel 4 News. She has spent 15 years covering the European Union and its impact on citizens and businesses.

Raziye Akkoc, AFP’s EU correspondent in Brussels, will bring her expertise in trade, technology and economics. Her reporting career has included assignments in London, France and Ankara, as well as previous work for The Guardian and The Daily Telegraph.

The live format will give the audience the opportunity to hear journalists discuss the major European stories as they unfold, while also looking beyond the headlines to the developments and decisions that can be overlooked.

The event, which will also be recorded live for a future episode of the EU Scream Podcast, will offer a behind-the-scenes look at the reporting of European affairs, bringing together journalists who follow the EU institutions and wider European political landscape on a daily basis.

Live, on the record and focused on the stories behind the headlines, the discussion will examine what is really driving Europe’s news agenda.

Book your place for Behind The News at Full Circle House on September 23 at 6:30pm.