The concept is the first of its kind in Belgium on this scale, allowing members to choose from hundreds of concerts, shows, theatre performances and other events as a setting in which to meet and build business relationships.

Live entertainment as a meeting place

Business clubs have long been a fixture of the corporate world. Many are linked to a sports club, a single venue or a regular programme of networking events. Club Encore takes a different approach, putting the shared experience of an event at the heart of networking.

Members can choose from events at Forest National, AFAS Dome, Lotto Arena, Trixxo Arena Hasselt, Stadsschouwburg Antwerpen, Capitole Gent and Trixxo Theater Hasselt. Together, these seven venues host more than 800 events each year, ranging from major international concerts and comedy to musicals, family shows and sporting events.

The breadth of the programme allows companies to choose an event that suits the person they want to invite and the relationship they want to develop. Seeing a favourite artist together, for instance, can create a very different atmosphere for conversation than a conventional networking reception.

“Strong business relationships aren’t built around a meeting table. They start with a shared experience that people are still talking about afterwards,” says Chris Bergs, Sales & Partnership Director at be•at. “With Club Encore, we are creating hundreds of opportunities for people to get to know each other in a different way.”

From hospitality to business networking

Club Encore builds on the hospitality packages that have long been part of concerts, shows and sporting events at be•at venues. The new concept brings these experiences together within a permanent business network.

Membership therefore extends beyond premium tickets. Depending on the event, the experience can include parking, a dedicated welcome, hospitality services, access to lounges and premium seating. Members also receive personalised advice to help them choose from the events programme.

Creating connections and building trust

Club Encore also plans to bring its members together outside regular concerts and performances through a series of dedicated networking events, including Encore Breakfast, Encore Nights and Encore Talks. These events are intended to connect entrepreneurs and decision-makers from different industries.

“A business lunch might last two hours, but a concert or performance you experience together can stay with you for much longer,” Bergs said. “The emotions of live entertainment spark conversations and help create trust.”

The number of memberships will deliberately be kept limited, according to be•at, allowing Club Encore to maintain a personal approach and encourage meaningful contact between members.

With Club Encore, be•at is taking the established business club model and applying it to the world of live entertainment. Rather than bringing people together simply to network, the concept gives them something to experience together – and something to talk about afterwards.

Visit www.club-encore.be for more information.