Brussels’ annual museum night, Museum Night Fever, will return for its highly anticipated 19th edition.
Organised by the non-profit association Brussels Museums, this year’s cultural marathon will see 28 museums across the capital open their doors from 7pm-1am. The event promises an entirely reimagined programme designed to bridge the gap between traditional heritage and the city’s cutting-edge contemporary arts scene.
A gateway to Brussels’ hidden heritage
For expats, the event serves as an ideal, low-pressure introduction to the city's rich history. The core philosophy of Museum Night Fever has always been to make cultural spaces accessible, particularly to young people and those who might not typically spend their weekends browsing galleries. By blending classical backdrops with modern subcultures, the event breaks down barriers that can often make major institutions feel intimidating to newcomers.
This year’s lineup features a diverse mix of large-scale federal institutions and quirky local landmarks. In a historic first for the festival, the Brussels City Hall (Hôtel de Ville) on the Grand Place will formally participate, granting late-night access to its majestic, gothic interiors.
Other notable highlights making a welcome return include the Sewer Museum offering an underground journey into the city's literal infrastructure—and the Belgian Beer World Experience, located inside the beautifully restored Bourse building.
Meanwhile, heavyweights of the Brussels arts scene, such as the Art & History Museum at Cinquantenaire, Bozar, Train World in Schaerbeek, and the BELvue Museum, will anchor the evening with large-scale curations.
Culture designed for everyone
A major draw for the international community is the event’s deep commitment to inclusivity. Navigating a new city can present unique challenges, but Brussels Museums has placed diversity at the absolute forefront through its Open Museum initiative.
This year, a significant number of the participating spaces have been granted the official "Inclusive Activity" label. Expats from all backgrounds will find events specifically tailored to encourage intercultural exchanges, celebrate LGBTQIA+ identities, and spark meaningful dialogue surrounding decolonial reflections. Furthermore, several installations have been adapted specifically to ensure enhanced visual accessibility, making the entire evening smoother and more welcoming for disabled visitors.
From the galleries to the dancefloor
True to the Brussels spirit, the cultural exploration doesn't end when the museum doors close at 1am. For those looking to keep the momentum going, two of the city's most iconic nightlife venues—C12, nestled deep beneath the Central Station, and Botanique, the historic cultural complex in Saint-Josse—will play host to the official Museum Night Fever afterparties.
Practical information & ticketing
For expats looking to secure their spots, planning ahead is highly recommended, as the event regularly attracts thousands of attendees from across Belgium and neighbouring countries.
- Event Date: Saturday, 17 October 2026
- Hours: 7pm-1am (Museums); Afterparties continue late
- Tickets & Pre-sales: The official pre-sale window is now open
- Where to Buy: For the full, comprehensive programme breakdown and ticket sales: www.museumnightfever.be
Whether you are a newcomer eager to locate the city’s best cultural hotspots or a long-term resident looking to experience familiar spaces in a radical new light, Museum Night Fever 2026 offers the definitive showcase of Brussels at its most vibrant, creative, and welcoming.
The Brussels Times is an official Media Partner for Museum Night Fever 2026.