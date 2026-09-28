Organised by the non-profit association Brussels Museums, this year’s cultural marathon will see 28 museums across the capital open their doors from 7pm-1am. The event promises an entirely reimagined programme designed to bridge the gap between traditional heritage and the city’s cutting-edge contemporary arts scene.

A gateway to Brussels’ hidden heritage

For expats, the event serves as an ideal, low-pressure introduction to the city's rich history. The core philosophy of Museum Night Fever has always been to make cultural spaces accessible, particularly to young people and those who might not typically spend their weekends browsing galleries. By blending classical backdrops with modern subcultures, the event breaks down barriers that can often make major institutions feel intimidating to newcomers.

This year’s lineup features a diverse mix of large-scale federal institutions and quirky local landmarks. In a historic first for the festival, the Brussels City Hall (Hôtel de Ville) on the Grand Place will formally participate, granting late-night access to its majestic, gothic interiors.

Other notable highlights making a welcome return include the Sewer Museum offering an underground journey into the city's literal infrastructure—and the Belgian Beer World Experience, located inside the beautifully restored Bourse building.

Meanwhile, heavyweights of the Brussels arts scene, such as the Art & History Museum at Cinquantenaire, Bozar, Train World in Schaerbeek, and the BELvue Museum, will anchor the evening with large-scale curations.